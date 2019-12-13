Body Count unleash title track from upcoming album Carnivore: Stream

Body Count's Ice-T, photo by Matt Akana

Body Count are back with a brand-new song. Ice-T and company have unveiled the title track from their upcoming album, Carnivore.

The title to Body Count’s new album has been known for a while, with Ice-T revealing it on social media and in interviews earlier this year. The title track is the first taste of new music from the LP, which will arrive on March 6th.



The song begins with a dramatic and haunting instrumental intro, complete with sirens in the background, before kicking in with a heavy riff and drums. Ice-T launches into a hardcore rap around the 50-second mark, with Ernie C delivering a blistering guitar solo a little over a minute later.

In a video interview with UK radio station Gem back in June, Ice-T explained the album title. “The new album is titled Carnivore, only because people are getting so soft,” he said. “It’s okay for me to say, ‘Oh, I’m a vegan,’ or, ‘I’m a vegetarian.’ I say, ‘I’m carnivorous — I only eat meat.’ People go, ‘What the f**k?’ I think the person that’s gonna come get you won’t be a vegetarian; it will be [someone] carnivorous.”

Carnivore is Body Count’s seventh album, and will serve as the follow-up to 2017’s Bloodlust. As of now, Body Count are set to play a number of European festivals in June and July.

Listen to the song “Carnivore” and see the upcoming album’s artwork below.

Carnivore Artwork: