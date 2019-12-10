Brian Fallon, photo by Kelsey Hunter Ayres

Former Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon has announced his third solo album. Entitled Local Honey, the effort is due for release on March 27th through the artist’s own Lesser Known Records and Thirty Tigers.

The follow-up to 2018’s Sleepwalkers, the forthcoming studio LP spans a total of eight songs all produced by Grammy winner Peter Katis (The National, Interpol). Track titles include “When You’re Ready”, “Vincent”, “Lonely for You Only”, and “Hard Feelings”.



In a statement, the New Jersey-bred rocker talked about the timely subject matter explored throughout Local Honey:

(Read: The Top 25 Rock Albums of the 2010s)

“Every single song is about right now. There’s nothing on this record that has to do with the past or even the future, it just has to do with the moments that are presented and things that I’ve learned and I’m finding in my day to day. This record is 100 percent about the day today. It’s not about these glorious dreams or miserable failures, it’s just about life and how I see it.”

Fallon’s views on true love are the focus of the album’s lead single, “You Have Stolen My Heart”, which is streaming below. The track is “my most direct attempt at a love song,” commented the musician. “I wanted a song that wasn’t aware of what it was or wasn’t, it was just true. The rhythm has an almost calypso feel inside of an Americana song.”

Local Honey is already available for pre-order. Fallon and his Howling Weather backing band will support the record with an extensive 2020 world tour that includes stints across North America, Europe, and the UK. Following a pre-sale, concert tickets will be available to the public here this Friday, December 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Brian Fallon 2020 Tour Dates:

03/12 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

03/13 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

03/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

03/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

03/17 – Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor

03/18 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

03/21 – Houston, TX @ Kessler Theater

03/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Big Sky Buckhead

03/25 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

03/27 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

03/28 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

03/29 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

04/01 – New York, NY @ Town Hall

04/03 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

04/04 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

04/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega

04/25 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

04/26 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

04/27 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

04/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks

04/29 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp

04/30 – Nurnberg, DE @ Lowensaal

05/01 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

05/02 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

05/03 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

05/05 – Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia

05/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

05/08 – Madrid, ES @ Sala But

05/09 – Navarre, ES @ Estaciones Sonoras

05/11 – Paris, FR @ O’Sullivans

05/12 – Stuttgart, DE @ LKA Longhorn

05/13 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

05/15 – Norwich, UK @ The Waterfront

05/16 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

05/17 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

05/18 – Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers

05/20 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

05/21 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

05/22 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

05/23 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Local Honey Artwork:

Local Honey Tracklist:

01. When You’re Ready

02. 21 Days

03. Vincent

04. I Don’t Mind (If I’m With You)

05. Lonely For You Only

06. Horses

07. Hard Feelings

08. You Have Stolen My Heart