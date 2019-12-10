Former Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon has announced his third solo album. Entitled Local Honey, the effort is due for release on March 27th through the artist’s own Lesser Known Records and Thirty Tigers.
The follow-up to 2018’s Sleepwalkers, the forthcoming studio LP spans a total of eight songs all produced by Grammy winner Peter Katis (The National, Interpol). Track titles include “When You’re Ready”, “Vincent”, “Lonely for You Only”, and “Hard Feelings”.
In a statement, the New Jersey-bred rocker talked about the timely subject matter explored throughout Local Honey:
“Every single song is about right now. There’s nothing on this record that has to do with the past or even the future, it just has to do with the moments that are presented and things that I’ve learned and I’m finding in my day to day. This record is 100 percent about the day today. It’s not about these glorious dreams or miserable failures, it’s just about life and how I see it.”
Fallon’s views on true love are the focus of the album’s lead single, “You Have Stolen My Heart”, which is streaming below. The track is “my most direct attempt at a love song,” commented the musician. “I wanted a song that wasn’t aware of what it was or wasn’t, it was just true. The rhythm has an almost calypso feel inside of an Americana song.”
Local Honey is already available for pre-order. Fallon and his Howling Weather backing band will support the record with an extensive 2020 world tour that includes stints across North America, Europe, and the UK. Following a pre-sale, concert tickets will be available to the public here this Friday, December 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Brian Fallon 2020 Tour Dates:
03/12 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen
03/13 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
03/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
03/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
03/17 – Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor
03/18 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
03/21 – Houston, TX @ Kessler Theater
03/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Big Sky Buckhead
03/25 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
03/27 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
03/28 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
03/29 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre
04/01 – New York, NY @ Town Hall
04/03 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
04/04 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
04/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega
04/25 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
04/26 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
04/27 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
04/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks
04/29 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp
04/30 – Nurnberg, DE @ Lowensaal
05/01 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
05/02 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
05/03 – Vienna, AT @ Arena
05/05 – Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia
05/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
05/08 – Madrid, ES @ Sala But
05/09 – Navarre, ES @ Estaciones Sonoras
05/11 – Paris, FR @ O’Sullivans
05/12 – Stuttgart, DE @ LKA Longhorn
05/13 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
05/15 – Norwich, UK @ The Waterfront
05/16 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
05/17 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
05/18 – Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers
05/20 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
05/21 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
05/22 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
05/23 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Local Honey Artwork:
Local Honey Tracklist:
01. When You’re Ready
02. 21 Days
03. Vincent
04. I Don’t Mind (If I’m With You)
05. Lonely For You Only
06. Horses
07. Hard Feelings
08. You Have Stolen My Heart