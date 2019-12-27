Bring Me the Horizon release surprise album featuring Halsey, Lotus Eater, Bexey, and more: Stream

Bring Me the Horizon, photo by Raymond Ahner

Bring Me the Horizon have offered up a holiday treat for fans, releasing a guest-heavy surprise album. The collection, referred to by its shorter title of ~GO TO~, features collaborations with pop star Halsey, rapper Bexey, tech-metal band Lotus Eater, and more.

The full album title is quite a mouthful, reading as follows: Music to listen to~dance to~blaze to~pray to~feed to~sleep to~talk to~grind to~trip to~breathe to~help to~hurt to~scroll to~roll to~love to~hate to~learn to~plot to~play to~be to~feel to~breed to~sweat to~dream to~hide to~live to~die to~GO TO.



Featuring eight tracks that clock in at one hour and 15 minutes, ~GO TO~ continues Bring Me the Horizon’s sonic direction away from their deathcore and metalcore past. The album is primarily an ambient collection of electro-pop tracks, perhaps culled from the same recording sessions of their amo LP, which arrived at the beginning of this year.

In addition to the aforementioned acts, ~GO TO~ also includes collaborations with Happyalone., Toriel, and Yonaka. The full tracklist and artwork can be seen below.

Listen to ~GO TO~ in its entirety in the YouTube player below. The album can also be streamed or downloaded at all major digital outlets.

~GO TO~ Artwork:

~GO TO~ Tracklist:

01. Steal Something.

02. Candy Truck / You Expected: LAB Your result: Green

03. A Devastating Liberation

04. ¿ (feat. Halsey)

05. Underground Big {HEADFULOFHYENA} (feat. Bexey & Lotus Eater)

06. “like seeing spiders running riot on your lover’s grave” (feat. Happyalone.)

07. Dead Dolphin Sounds ‘aid brain growth in unborn child’ Virtual Therapy / Nature Healing 2 Hours (feat. Toriel)

08. ±ªþ³§ (feat. Yonaka)