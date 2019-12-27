Menu
Heavy Consequence Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines
   

Bring Me the Horizon release surprise album featuring Halsey, Lotus Eater, Bexey, and more: Stream

The collection, titled ~GO TO~, continues the band's foray into electro-pop

by
on December 27, 2019, 11:34am
0 comments
Bring Me the Horizon
Bring Me the Horizon, photo by Raymond Ahner

Bring Me the Horizon have offered up a holiday treat for fans, releasing a guest-heavy surprise album. The collection, referred to by its shorter title of ~GO TO~, features collaborations with pop star Halsey, rapper Bexey, tech-metal band Lotus Eater, and more.

The full album title is quite a mouthful, reading as follows: Music to listen to~dance to~blaze to~pray to~feed to~sleep to~talk to~grind to~trip to~breathe to~help to~hurt to~scroll to~roll to~love to~hate to~learn to~plot to~play to~be to~feel to~breed to~sweat to~dream to~hide to~live to~die to~GO TO.

Featuring eight tracks that clock in at one hour and 15 minutes, ~GO TO~ continues Bring Me the Horizon’s sonic direction away from their deathcore and metalcore past. The album is primarily an ambient collection of electro-pop tracks, perhaps culled from the same recording sessions of their amo LP, which arrived at the beginning of this year.

In addition to the aforementioned acts, ~GO TO~ also includes collaborations with Happyalone., Toriel, and Yonaka. The full tracklist and artwork can be seen below.

Listen to ~GO TO~ in its entirety in the YouTube player below. The album can also be streamed or downloaded at all major digital outlets.

~GO TO~ Artwork:

Bring Me the Hotizon - GO TO

~GO TO~ Tracklist:
01. Steal Something.
02. Candy Truck / You Expected: LAB Your result: Green
03. A Devastating Liberation
04. ¿ (feat. Halsey)
05. Underground Big {HEADFULOFHYENA} (feat. Bexey & Lotus Eater)
06. “like seeing spiders running riot on your lover’s grave” (feat. Happyalone.)
07. Dead Dolphin Sounds ‘aid brain growth in unborn child’ Virtual Therapy / Nature Healing 2 Hours (feat. Toriel)
08. ±ªþ³§ (feat. Yonaka)

Previous Story
Comedian of the Year Jenny Slate on Her Biggest 2019 Lessons, Misogyny in Standup, and Future Goals
Next Story
Sheila E. on Jamming with Snoop Dogg, Working with Prince, and Sharing More Backstage Stories
No comments