Brittany Howard announces 2020 US tour dates

Brittany Howard, photo by Amy Price

Brittany Howard has announced a new string of 2020 US tour dates. See the full list of stops below.

Howard broke the news over Twitter. “New shows for 2020! Can’t wait to get back on the road and play for you,” she wrote. The US tour dates kick off on March 17th in Santa Rosa, California and conclude on April 28th in Birmingham, Alabama. In between, she will play in southern cities like San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Orlando, and more.



The Alabama Shakes frontwoman will performing cuts from Jamie, her excellent solo debut album. We’ve already seen how well these new songs translate live, as Howard has performed songs from the record on Colbert, Kimmel, Corden, and NPR’s Tiny Desk. Turns out she’s just as much of an unstoppable force on her own as she is backed by the rest of her breakthrough band.

Find the full list of her upcoming tour dates below, and grab tickets here.

Brittany Howard 2020 Tour Dates:

03/07 — Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket

03/09 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

03/10 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

03/17 — Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

03/18 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

03/20 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

03/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

03/22 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

03/24 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

03/26 — Dallas, TX @ McFarlin Memorial Auditorium

03/27 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

03/28 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn

04/17 — Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavillion

04/18 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

04/19 — Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

04/21 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

04/22 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

04/23 — Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

04/28 — Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnaces

05/01 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival