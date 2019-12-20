Brother Ali and Open Mike Eagle announce “Secrets & Escapes Tour”

Brother Ali and Open Mike Eagle are hitting the road together next year. The 2020 outing is called the “Secrets & Escapes Tour” and runs through the months of February, March, and April.
Minneapolis-based Brother Ali and Chicago-born Open Mike Eagle are scheduled to visit cities such as Boulder, Seattle, Lake Tahoe, Tucson, and Santa Fe. Also on the docket are Houston, Grand Rapids, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Nashville, and Kansas City. The two MCs will be joined by DJ Last Word.
The tour is named after Brother Ali’s latest album of the same name. Open Mike Eagle’s last project was the What Happens When I Try to Relax EP from 2018. Earlier this year, he worked on Comedy Central series The New Negroes.
Check out the full tour itinerary below and grab your concert tickets here.
Brother Ali and Open Mike Eagle’s “Secret & Escapes Tour” Dates:
02/07 – Bozeman, MT @ Rialto
02/08 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat
02/11 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre
02/14 – Spokane, WA @ The Pin
02/15 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall
02/16 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo
02/18 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Hard Rock Casino
02/19 – Chico, CA @ The Tackle Box
02/21 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
02/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
02/23 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
02/26 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub
02/27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
02/28 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins
02/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
03/21 – Duluth, MN @ Spurs on First
03/22 – Eau Claire, WI @ The Metro
03/24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache
03/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
03/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live
04/01 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
04/03 – Boston, MA @ Middle East
04/04 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
04/05 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
04/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy
04/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
04/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
04/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
04/14 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco
04/15 – Nashville, TN @ The Cowan
04/16 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room
04/17 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s
Open Mike Eagle recently appeared on This Must Be the Gig, where he talked about his wrestling career, his past releases, and what it was like seeing Common in concert at an early age. Hear it below.
