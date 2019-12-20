Brother Ali and Open Mike Eagle announce “Secrets & Escapes Tour”

Brother Ali and Open Mike Eagle

Brother Ali and Open Mike Eagle are hitting the road together next year. The 2020 outing is called the “Secrets & Escapes Tour” and runs through the months of February, March, and April.

Minneapolis-based Brother Ali and Chicago-born Open Mike Eagle are scheduled to visit cities such as Boulder, Seattle, Lake Tahoe, Tucson, and Santa Fe. Also on the docket are Houston, Grand Rapids, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Nashville, and Kansas City. The two MCs will be joined by DJ Last Word.



The tour is named after Brother Ali’s latest album of the same name. Open Mike Eagle’s last project was the What Happens When I Try to Relax EP from 2018. Earlier this year, he worked on Comedy Central series The New Negroes.

Check out the full tour itinerary below and grab your concert tickets here.

Brother Ali and Open Mike Eagle’s “Secret & Escapes Tour” Dates:

02/07 – Bozeman, MT @ Rialto

02/08 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat

02/11 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

02/14 – Spokane, WA @ The Pin

02/15 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

02/16 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo

02/18 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Hard Rock Casino

02/19 – Chico, CA @ The Tackle Box

02/21 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

02/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

02/23 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

02/26 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub

02/27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

02/28 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins

02/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

03/21 – Duluth, MN @ Spurs on First

03/22 – Eau Claire, WI @ The Metro

03/24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache

03/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

03/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live

04/01 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

04/03 – Boston, MA @ Middle East

04/04 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

04/05 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

04/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

04/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

04/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

04/14 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

04/15 – Nashville, TN @ The Cowan

04/16 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

04/17 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s

Open Mike Eagle recently appeared on This Must Be the Gig, where he talked about his wrestling career, his past releases, and what it was like seeing Common in concert at an early age. Hear it below.

