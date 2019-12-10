Tyler the Creator, Flume, Run the Jewels, more to play New Orleans’ BUKU Music + Arts Project 2020

Tyler, the Creator, photo by Ben Kaye

New Orleans’ BUKU Music + Arts Project has revealed its 2020 lineup. The three-day festival goes down March 20th-21st at Mardi Gras World.

The lineup boasts Tyler the Creator, Flume, Run the Jewels, Kaytranada, Charli XCX, Megan Thee Stallion, Taking Back Sunday, Glass Animals, Pussy Riot, Flatbush Zombies, JPEGMAFIA, 100 gecs, Turnstile, Mija, GoldLink, and more.



Other confirmed acts include Illenium, Zeds Dead, Alison Wonderland, Roddy Rich, Chris Lake, Kayzo, Ari Lennox, Gramatik, Cashmere Cat, Dance Gavin Dance, TroyBoi, Dominic Fike, and Space Jesus, among others.

Tickets to Buku 2020 go on sale Friday, December 13th via the festival’s website. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit the Upbeat Academy Foundation, a non-profit organization providing New Orleans youth with opportunities to study hip-hop and dance music production.

Head to Festival Outlook to keep track of the latest music festival news and rumors