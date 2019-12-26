Burna Boy premieres new single “Money Play”: Stream

Burna Boy at Coachella 2019, photo by Debi Del Grande

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has shared his newest single, “Money Play”.

The standalone track follows the Grammy-nominated artist’s summer LP, African Giant. In a style dubbed “Afrofusion” by Burna himself, the tune rides smooth grooves, stacked with buoyant African rhythms and topped with a pop gloss. In a press statement, Burna commented on the song’s intent, explaining, “This song is a flex, na scratch that. It’s a big flex! I’m highlighting the importance of moving with the ‘cheese’ at all times. ‘No dey carry money play’ is a word of advice/stern warning to never lose the hustle mentality.”



The artist clearly keeps up with the hustle. Even with a full length release this year, he also managed to squeeze in guest work on Jorja Smith’s summer track “Be Honest“, an impressive contribution to the soundtrack for The Lion King: The Gift, and now this standalone tune to round out the year. It wouldn’t be surprising if he had more in his pocket to pull out in 2020.

Stream Burna Boy’s “Money Play” below.