Camila Cabello teams with DaBaby to perform “My Oh My” on Fallon: Watch

Camila Cabello and DaBaby on Fallon, photo via Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Camila Cabello stopped by The Tonight Show on Thursday to promote her new album, Romance. She brought along DaBaby to perform the LP’s saucy bonus track, “My Oh My”.

The Latin pop star and her backing dancers donned lime green and purple high school attire for the late night appearance, with the ladies dressed as cheerleaders and the gents wearing letterman jackets. DaBaby came out with a matching Gucci sweater as Cabello delivered as steamy a performance as you’d expect from a song with the lyrics, “I swear on my life that I’ve been a good girl/ Tonight, I don’t wanna be her.” Watch the replay below.



Cabello will take part in the New York City stop of the “Jingle Ball Tour” this weekend, with her headlining tour picking up next summer. Get tickets to all her upcoming shows here.

Meanwhile, DaBaby recently made his SNL debut this past weekend, performing “BOP” and “Suge”. Get tickets to his upcoming shows here.