Camila Cabello shares new album Romance: Stream

Camila Cabello, photo by Amy Price

Camila Cabello has shared her sophomore LP Romance. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The latin pop singer’s been slowly unveiling the album since her summer hit “Señorita” with boyfriend Shawn Mendes. Since then she’s released a trove of singles, including “Shameless”, “Liar”, “Cry for Me”, “Easy”, and “Living Proof”.



In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Cabello talked about her origins for the album’s large pop feel, explaining, ““I was really inspired by the big sounds of the Eighties. I just liked the drama— like Queen, where everything is so intense. I want these songs to feel amazing to perform.”

The album lands in full today via SYCO/Epic Records. Physical copies in CD and ruby-red vinyl form (along with lots of other merch goodies) are available through the singer’s online store.

Cabello is out on the road now for the “Jingle Ball Tour 2019”, then heads back out in summer 2020 for the “Romance Tour,” (hot tip– if you go to one of those shows you get a free copy of the album). Get tickets here.

Stream the new album below, followed by the artwork and full tracklist.

Romance Artwork:

Romance Tracklist:

01. Shameless

02. Living Proof

03. Should’ve Said It

04. My Oh My (feat. DaBaby)

05. Señorita (feat. Shawn Mendes)

06. Liar

07. Bad Kind of Butterflies

08. Easy

09. Feel It Twice

10. Dream of You

11. Cry For Me

12. This Love

13. Used to This

14. First Man