Cardi B gifted Offset a $500,000 stack for his birthday

Cardi B and Offset

Offset already owns the finest things in a life: a mansion, sports cars, designer clothing, a loving wife, and four young children. That’s why Cardi B gave him a birthday gift nobody could refuse: $500,000 in cash. Talk about a useful present.

To celebrate the Migos star turning 28 years old, Cardi B hid fresh stacks of hundreds totaling a whopping $500,000. Best of all, she filmed the entire moment. “What else can I give someone who has everything?” she said. “The fridge!” Offset turned around to see someone open the door to the (empty?) fridge only to find it’s full of money. He seems both surprised and speechless. “You can do whatever the hell you want,” she added.



As Offset flipped through the money she just gave him, Cardi B offered the best kicker. “You can buy me more Birkin bags,” she said. “Don’t expect no Christmas gift from me, motherf*cker. Only for the kids.” Watch the whole thing unfold below.

(Read: Top 50 Songs of 2019)

Earlier this year, Cardi B and Offset teamed up to flaunt their successes on “Clout”, one of the best songs of the year. It’s off Father of 4, his debut solo album that features contributions from an all-star list of friends like Travis Scott, J. Cole, 21 Savage, and more.

As for Cardi B, she’s busy working on a follow-up to her takeover album Invasion of Privacy. To tide fans over in the meantime, though, she dropped a new freestyle that she performed in front of boxes of Cap’n Crunch and Vienna Sausages — further reminding us that, yes, she’s casually talented and casually famous.