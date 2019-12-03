South Korean actor Cha In-Ha found dead at the age of 27

Cha In-Ha

Cha In-Ha, a popular 27-year-old actor hailing from South Korea, was found Tuesday (December 3rd), according to Variety.

A member of the South Korean acting collective Surprise U, Cha appeared in K-Dramas including Love With Flaws, The Banker, and Miss Independent Ji Eun 2.



A cause of death was not immediately known. In a statement, Cha’s management agency, Fantagio, said, “We earnestly ask for rumors to not be spread and for speculative reports to not be released in order for his family, who is experiencing greater sadness more than anyone due to the sudden sad news, to send him away peacefully. As wished by his family, the funeral will be held privately.”

Cha marks the third death of a prominent South Korean performer in the last three months. Last month, 28-year-old K-pop singer and actress Goo Hara was found dead in her Seoul home of a suspected suicide, and in October, singer and former f(x) member Sulli died by apparent suicide at the age of 25. Both women had been the subject of an intense cyber-bulling stemming from past romantic relationships.

The K-pop industry has also been rocked by a massive sex scandal involving some of its most prominent figures. Last week, Jung Joon-young and Choi Jonh-hoon were sentenced to six and five years in prison, respectively, for raping women who were too drunk to consent to sex.

If you have thoughts of suicide, confidential help is available for free at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is available 24 hours, every day.