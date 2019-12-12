Charli XCX joins Tommy Genesis for new song “Bricks”: Stream

Charli XCX

Charli XCX and Vancouver rapper Tommy Genesis have shared a new song called “Bricks”. It first appeared in the 2018 violent satire film Assassination Nation. Stream it below.

“Bricks” is a standalone track from the two artists. It’s a trap-heavy song with glitchy electronica sprinkled throughout it — in part thanks to the song’s producer, PC Music act A. G. Cook. While it was originally featured in Assassination Nation, it was technically never made available to stream until now.



Musically, the song is a straightforward rap about moving up in life. Tommy Genesis takes the lead, churning through a string of verses before Charli XCX joins in. It’s heavy and swinging, but still has that air of lightness that strings itself throughout Charli’s music. Listen to the song below.

Charli XCX released her long-awaited third studio album and first record in five years, Charli, earlier this year. It features a nonstop collection of all-star guest contributors and includes singles like “White Mercedes” and “2099”. No wonder it rose to the top as one of the top albums of the year and includes one of the top songs of the year.

Next year, she will continue to tour in support of Charli. Her trek includes festival performances at Lollapalooza Brasil, Buku Music + Art Project, Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Chile, Lovebox Festival, Longitude Festival, Mad Cool, and Latitude Festival. Grab tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.