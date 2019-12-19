Christopher Nolan’s Tenet warps time in intriguing first trailer: Watch

John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in the Tenet trailer

One day after revealing the first images from the movie, Warner Bros. has unveiled the trailer for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Tenet. With the film out July 17th, 2020, watch the new preview below.

To start every decade, Nolan has released a movie that messes with our perception of complex concepts we take for granted. 2000’s Memento toyed with memory, 2010’s Inception got us lost in dreams, and now 2020’s Tenet will play with time. The film centers around a spy played by John David Washington, who, after proving his fidelity to protecting others, is tasked with preventing World War III. Only it’s not nuclear holocaust he’s trying to stop — it’s someone with the ability to manipulate time in a very unique, mind-bending way.



Nolan has described Tenet as “the most ambitious film” he’s ever made with frequent producing partner Emma Thomas. “Emma and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach,” he told EW. “We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces.” The budget was reportedly in the $225 million range (Interstellar, by comparison, was made for about $165 million).

(Read: Top 100 Films of the 2010s)

Starring alongside Washington are Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. With Nolan’s frequent collaborator Hans Zimmer occupied with Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation, Grammy and Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther, The Mandalorian) has handled the Tenet score. Watch the trailer below.