Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, My Chemical Romance to play Coachella 2020: Sources

Rage Against the Machine (Wikipedia Commons), Frank Ocean (Philip Cosores), and My Chemical Romance (Kevin Estrada)

Reunited rock legends Rage Against the Machine, R&B auteur Frank Ocean, and hip-hop titan Travis Scott will headline the 2020 edition of Coachella, industry sources tell Consequence of Sound.

Newly reunited emo rockers My Chemical Romance, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, California songstress Lana Del Rey, and Australia electronic music star Flume are also set to play the Indio, CA festival next April.



Rage Against the Machine previously self-confirmed their headlining appearance at Coachella along with several other concerts along the US-Mexican border. The band previously reunited to headline Coachella in 2007. Their forthcoming return to the desert will come as part of their first live performances since 2011.

Frank Ocean and Travis Scott previously played Coachella in 2012 and 2017, respectively, but this marks the first time both acts top the festival’s bill as headlining acts. As for My Chemical Romance, they’ve never before played Coachella and their upcoming appearance marks one of their first confirmed live appearances since announcing their reunion in October.

Coachella returns for its 21st edition on April 10th-12th and April 17th-19th, 2020 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. An official lineup announcement is expected in early January coinciding with the on sale of tickets.