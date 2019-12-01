Coldplay cover house classic “Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)”: Watch

Coldplay

Coldplay won’t be touring again until it’s environmentally “beneficial,” and that decision places extra weight on the few live shows they choose to perform. So it was something of a surprise when the band stopped by Future Sounds with Annie Mac to promote their new album Everyday Life, and then busted out a cover of the classic house song “Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)” by Crystal Waters.

According to frontman Chris Martin, he got the idea from the Belgian hip-hop artist Stromae, who had sampled “Gypsy Woman” during his last tour. In Coldplay’s hands, the old-school electronica sounds like disco by way of a Vegas lounge. Martin’s voice has always been pop perfect, and he brings charm to the already infectious “La da dee, la dee da,” refrain. The band’s lack of familiarity with the song wasn’t apparent until the very end, when Martin began vamping. “Let’s fade it out boys, let’s fade it out now… Annie, you better rescue us because we don’t know how to end this!” Watch the performance below.



Elsewhere during their Future Sounds set, Coldplay performed Everyday Life tracks “Orphans”, “Arabesque”, “Lovers in Japan”, “Guns”, “Everyday Life”, and “Daddy”. For the session, they were accompanied by string and horn sections.

Without any tours on the horizon, all your Coldplay performance needs will have to be met via video. Earlier this month, the British rockers premiered “Daddy” and “Everyday Life” on SNL, and last week they played sunrise and sunset shows in Amman, Jordan.