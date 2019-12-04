Consequence of Sound Radio





This week on Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn, we’re beginning our celebration of the best music and entertainment of 2019 with a brand new episode of Relevant Content.

On Wednesday, December 4th at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT, Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman break down The Top Albums of 2019 with Editorial Director Matt Melis and senior writers Tyler Clark and Wren Graves. Together, they discuss the Billie Eilish Phenomenon, this year’s return of indie rock, and why there were so few hip-hop albums being discussed in 2019.

Then on Thursday, December 5th at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT, host Lior Phillips returns with a fresh episode of This Must Be the Gig. This time, we’re presenting a discussion with Australian indie rockers Little May recorded before the duo announce their split. In the talk, they touch on their latest (and last) record, Blame My Body, the differences between Britney Spears fans and Christina Aguilera fans, and that time they bombed a Bruce Springsteen cover with Mumford & Sons.

There are also plenty of rebroadcast episodes of This Must Be the Gig and Late Shift, with more programming coming next week. Tune into CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn or via the TuneIn app, which you can get at the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also stream directly from CoS by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or via the embedded player above. Find a complete schedule for the week of December 2nd-8th below. (New episodes are in bold.)

Monday, December 2nd:

This Must Be the Gig – Perry Farrell – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – The Top TV Shows of the 2010s Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Lance Reddick – 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Dandy Warhols – 12:00 a.m. PT (Tues) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, December 3rd:

This Must Be the Gig –Djo (aka Joe Keery) – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Jim James and Teddy Abrams – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Hot Chip – 12:00 a.m. PT (Wed) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, December 4th:

This Must Be the Gig – Devendra Banhart – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – The Top Albums of 2019 – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Empire of the Sun – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, December 5th:

This Must Be the Gig – Little May – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Bat for Lashes – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Kevin McHale – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Friday, December 6th:

This Must Be the Gig – Lee Ranaldo – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – The Top Albums of 2019 Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, December 7th:

Late Shift 1 Rebroadcast — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – The Top Albums of 2019 Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Liam Gallagher – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Potty Mouth – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, December 8th:

Late Shift 2 Rebroadcast — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – The Avett Brothers – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – The Top Albums of 2019 Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig –Regina Spektor – 12:00 a.m. ET (Mon) / 9:00 p.m. PT