It’s a holly, jolly holiday season this week on Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn, as we unwrap brand new episodes of Inspired By,Relevant Content, and This Must Be the Gig.



Our special holidays edition of Inspired By airs Monday, December 16th at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT, with re-airings on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday so you can stay in good cheer all week long. With different blocks for Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s Eve, the playlist features classics and new tracks alike from artists such as Mariah Carrey, Bruce Springsteen, Jack Black, Adam Sandler, Tom Waits, and Death Cab for Cutie — plus, a special gift right at the end.

Then Relevant Content is back on the airwaves on Wednesday, December 18th at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT. This week’s episode finds Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman, Editorial Director Matt Melis, and senior writer Tyler Clark dunking their tired heads into a bowl of egg nog. Together, they share their holiday traditions and curate a selection of holiday themed movies for the big days.

(Read: Celebrate This Must Be the Gig’s 80th episode by winning Fluance speaker and StubHub gift card)

The final present in this aural Advent calendar is a brand new episode of This Must Be the Gig. Coming out from under the tree on Thursday, December 19th at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT is a special live episode recorded at the StubHub flagship store in New York City. Host Lior Phillips welcomes rapper/actor/semi-professional wrestler Open Mike Eagle to discuss his varied career, rapping in the back of a KFC, and the meritocracy of hip-hop.

As usual, you can also catch rebroadcast episodes of This Must Be the Gig, Late Shift, and Relevant Content throughout the week. We also have replays of our Top Songs of 2019 Inspired By, and our guest playlist from Joseph. Tune into CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn or via the TuneIn app, which you can get at the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also stream directly from CoS by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or via the embedded player above. Find a complete schedule for the week of December 9th-15th below. (New episodes are in bold.)

Monday, December 16th:

This Must Be the Gig – Pete Yorn – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – The Best Film and TV of 2019 Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Inspired By — The Holidays — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Devendra Banhart – 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Empire of the Sun – 12:00 a.m. PT (Tues) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, December 17th:

This Must Be the Gig – Jim James and Teddy Abrams – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

Inspired By — The Holidays Rebroadcast — 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Lee Ranaldo – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – POND – 12:00 a.m. PT (Wed) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, December 18th:

This Must Be the Gig – Perry Farrell – 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Gizmos and Grinches: The 2019 Holiday Special – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Little May – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Thursday, December 19th:

This Must Be the Gig – Open Mike Eagle – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Inspired By — The Holidays Rebroadcast — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Bat for Lashes – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Friday, December 20th:

This Must Be the Gig – Djo (aka Joe Keery) – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Guest Playlist — Joseph’s “Newness” Playlist and “NYE” Rebroadcast — 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Gizmos and Grinches: The 2019 Holiday Special Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Liam Gallagher – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, December 21st:

Late Shift 3 Rebroadcast — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Gizmos and Grinches: The 2019 Holiday Special Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Mike Patton – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Inspired by The Best Songs of 2019 Rebroadcast — 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Potty Mouth – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, December 22nd:

Late Shift 3 Rebroadcast — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – The Avett Brothers – 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Gizmos and Grinches: The 2019 Holiday Special Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

Inspired By — The Holidays Rebroadcast — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Lance Reddick – 12:00 a.m. ET (Mon) / 9:00 p.m. PT