Courtney Barnett drops surprise album MTV Australia Unplugged Live in Melbourne: Stream

Surprise! Courtney Barnett has released a new live album. MTV Australia Unplugged Live in Melbourne includes includes stripped-back versions of her biggest hits, favorite tracks, and a few covers. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Barnett’s MTV Australia Unplugged album was recorded on October 22nd in her hometown of Melbourne. She performed eight songs live on acoustic guitar in the outdoor courtyard of Howler, including “Depreston”, “Avant Gardener”, and covers of Leonard Cohen, Seeker Lover Keeper, and Australian singer-songwriter Archie Roach. Her bandmates Dave Mudie and Bones Sloane joined her onstage, as did cellist Lucy Waldron, Evelyn Ida Morris, and Marlon Williams.



In a press release, Barnett said she intentionally chose a mixture of old hits, new songs, and covers to reflect on her career for a series she grew up on. “It’s been interesting to see the songs through a different filter, and it brings out this other emotional side to the music and the lyrics,” she said. “Unplugged is so nostalgic for me. We had two Unplugged records in our CD collection growing up and I know those records inside out because we listened to them every day.”

(Read: Top 100 Albums of the 2010s)

Pre-orders for physical versions of MTV Australia Unplugged Live in Melbourne, coming February 21st, are currently available.

The album also serves as a teaser to Barnett’s first-ever solo tour. Taking place next year, it kicks off at Sky Blue Sky Festival and sees her make her way across the US, primarily sticking to the southern states. Grab tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MTV Australia Unplugged Live In Melbourne Artwork:

MTV Australia Unplugged Live In Melbourne Tracklist:

01. Depreston

02. Sunday Roast

03. Charcoal Lane (featuring Paul Kelly) (Archie Roach cover)

04. Avant Gardener

05. Nameless, Faceless (featuring Evelyn Ida Morris)

06. Untitled (Play It On Repeat)

07. Not Only I (featuring Marlon Williams) (Seeker Lover Keeper cover)

08. So Long, Marianne (Leonard Cohen cover)