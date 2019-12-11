Larry David is still annoying the shit out of everyone in Season 10 trailer for Curb Your Enthusiasm: Watch

Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 10

The wait is nearly over: HBO has set a January 19th, 2020 premiere for Season 10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm. In anticipation, the first full-length trailer has been revealed. Watch it below.

As you may have guessed, Larry is the same old Larry, pissing off cast regulars and celebrity guest stars alike. This time around, David, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis, and Ted Danson will appear on screen alongside Jon Hamm, Laverne Cox, Isla Fischer, Fred Armisen, and even Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy.



Sadly, the upcoming season of Curb will be the first without Marty Funkhouser. Bob Einstein, who portrayed Jonny Greenwood’s favorite character, passed away this year at the age of 76.