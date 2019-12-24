DaBaby cited for marijuana possession, resisting arrest

DaBaby detained in Charlotte

DaBaby was temporarily detained and cited for possession of marijuana and resisting a police officer following a concert at the Bojangles’ Coliseum in Charlotte on Monday night.

TMZ reports that upwards of 15 police officers swarmed his vehicle and found him to be in possession of marijuana. He was briefly cuffed and issued a citation.



After leaving the police station, DaBaby said he was unfairly targeted by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. “CMPD – unlawful police department. Unlawfully searched my car, arrested me,” he exclaimed. “Every time. There’s nobody when I pull up in the parking lot, the second I get out the car, 15 cops come around. They follow me, they pull us over for no reason.”

Update: The CMPD says it “has launched an Internal Affairs investigation to determine if Officers followed department policies and directives during the incident.” You can read their full statement below.

Earlier on Monday, DaBaby passed out 200 toys to underprivileged families in the Queen City.