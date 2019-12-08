DaBaby performs “BOP” and “Suge” on SNL: Watch

DaBaby on SNL

DaBaby capped off his breakout year by making his Saturday Night Live debut. The Charlotte rapper served as the musical guest on last night’s episode, appearing alongside host Jennifer Lopez.

DaBaby first performed his latest single, “BOP”, with the backing of dance crew Jabbawockeez. He later returned to the stage, again with Jabbawockeez in tow, for an equally energetic rendition of his smash hit “Suge”.



Additionally, DaBaby briefly appeared in a hip-hop Christmas caroler sketch alongside J. Lo, Pete Davidson, Kenan Thompson, and Chris Redd.

We recently named DaBaby’s “Suge” one of our favorite 50 songs of 2019. In related news, he’s got a few tour dates coming up, including an appearance at Rolling Loud LA. Get tickets to these shows here.