Cage the Elephant, Tunde Adebimpe, and more to play Daniel Johnston tribute concert in Austin

Daniel Johnston, photo by Amy Price

The life and legacy of Daniel Johnston will be celebrated at a tribute concert at Austin’s Moody Theater on January 22nd.

Cage the Elephant, White Denim, and TV on the Radio frontman Tunde Adebimpe are confirmed for the event, as are Jason Falkner and Katie Schecter. More acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.



(Read: For Daniel Johnston, Art and Therapy Were One and the Same)

The tribute concert is part of the larger Hi, How Are You Day 2020. Now in its third year, the annual gathering is held in honor of the lo-fi songwriting legend. Next year’s edition is particularly notable, as its the first since Johnston’s passing. What’s more, Hi, How Are You Day 2020 falls on what would have been Johnston’s 59th birthday.

Proceeds from benefit show will go toward the Hi, How Are You Project, a non-profit organization whose mission is “to remove the stigma and shame around mental health, so people will feel open to communicate.”

“This year’s Hi, How Are You Day will have special significance as it’s the first event since Daniel’s passing,” Tom Gimbel, Johnston’s manager and co-founder of the Hi, How Are You Project, remarked in a statement. “Many of the artists who will be performing have a long and close history with Daniel and his music. Their support has been really meaningful over the past two months.”

Tickets for the Johnston benefit concert go on sale here beginning Friday, December 6th.

Johnston died this past September after suffering a heart attack. He was only 58 years old. In the months since, artists such as The National, Wilco, Nick Cave, and Eddie Vedder have paid tribute to Johnston with their own unique covers.