Danny Brown launches Grand Theft Auto radio station, joins Baauer and Channel Tres on new song “Ready to Go”: Stream

Danny Brown, photo by Tom Keelan

Danny Brown has some new tunes for drivers as they cruise through the mayhem of Grand Theft Auto V. The uknowhatimsayin¿ rapper has launched a new in-game radio station called iFruit Radio, featuring brand new music from a number of artists.

Coming as part of GTA Online’s new Diamond Casino Heist update, iFruit is co-hosted by Brown and special guest DJ Skepta. There are 28 songs on the playlist, with cuts coming from the likes of City Girls, DaBaby, ScHoolboy Q, Megan Thee Stallion, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Travis Scott, and more. In addition, there are four brand new tracks debuting on the fictional radio station, including Denzel Curry and YBN Cordae’s “Al1enZ”, Pop Smoke’s “100K on the Coupe”, and slowthai’s “I Need”.



The final new track features Danny Brown himself, who teams with Baauer and Channel Tres on “Ready to Go”. It’s a thudding dancefloor romp that’s perfect for gunning down the streets of Los Santos on your way to rob a casino.

(Read: The Top 25 Hip-Hop and R&B Albums of the 2010s)

Take a listen below, followed by the full iFruit Radio tracklist.

iFruit Radio Tracklist:

01. Megan Thee Stallion feat. DaBaby – “Cash Shit”

02. Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – “Crime Pays”

03. Skepta feat. Nafe Smalls – “Greaze Mode”

04. Pop Smoke – “100K on the Coupe”

05. slowthai – “I Need”

06. Danny Brown – “Dance in the Water”

07. Egyptian Lover – “Everything She Wants”

08. Burna Boy – “Killin Dem”

09. Skepta & AJ Tracey – “Kiss & Tell”

10. D Block Europe – “Kitchen Kingz”

11. JME feat. Giggs – “Knock Your Block Off”

12. Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room”

13. Yung Thug feat. Gunna & Travis Scott – “Hot” (Remix)

14. DaBaby feat. Kevin Gates – “Popstar”

15. Kranium feat AJ Tracey – “Money In The Bank”

16. J Hus – “Must Be”

17. Baauer x Channel Tres feat. Danny Brown – “Ready To Go”

18. D Double E & Watch the Ride feat. DJ Die & Dismantle DJ Randall – “Original Format”

19. Shoreline Mafia – “Wings”

20. Alkaline – “With the Thing”

21. Headie One feat. Skepta (Floating Points Remix) – “Back to Basics”

22. City Girls – “Act up”

23. Denzel Curry & YBN Cordae – “Al1enZ”

24. Koffee feat. Gunna – “W”

25. DaBaby – “Bop”

26. Naira Marley – “Opotoyi (Marlians)”

27. ScHoolboy Q – “Numb Numb Juice”

28. Essie Gang feat. SQ Diesel – “Pattern Chanel”