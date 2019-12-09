Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, photo by Amy Harris

Dave Grohl has always been more than welcoming with bringing fans on stage. Guests have ranged from a wheelchair-bound crowd surfer to a bubble blower to a very drunk “Jay from Bombay.” Or as it was in Saturday night’s case, a man in a Santa hat and shirt whom the singer invited up to shotgun a beer.

During the Foo Fighters Saturday night set at the Intersect Las Vegas music festival, Grohl invited the jolly audience member to share a quickly guzzled brew. Slightly teasing him as he made his way up, Grohl said, “Look at him, you ain’t gettin’ down the chimney tonight.” As the band vamped a few chords, Grohl and Santa chugged down a can of beer each as the entertained crowd roared their approval (via TMZ).



“Good thing that was a light beer,” Grohl said as he wiped his face with Santa’s hat. The singer then dedicated the next song to the fan before breaking into the early tune “Big Me.”

(Read: Top 100 Songs of the 2010s)

The gesture should come as no surprise, as not too long ago Grohl revealed that his key to making friends is sharing a drink. Still, he’s also open to friends of all ages, as he recently stopped by Sesame Street to show Elmo and Big Bird (originally played by the late Caroll Spinney) the (alcohol-free way) to find pals across the country.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are currently working on their tenth studio LP, which the dad rocker has promised will be “fucking weird.” They also have a handful of 2020 festival appearances on the docket, including Boston Calling and Rock in Rio Lisbon, so if you too want to join the band on stage, get tickets here.

Watch Grohl’s full chug below.