Dave Mustaine: Megadeth will release “crushing” new songs ahead of winter tour

With Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine having completed his cancer treatments, the thrash legends are back at work on their next album. In fact, Mustaine just revealed that a few “early offerings” will see release ahead of the winter tour with Five Finger Death Punch.

“All we need to do is get in the studio and capture them,” he told Rolling Stone. “We’ve got scratch drum tracks. We just have to get [drummer] Dirk [Verbeuren] to play through the songs once or twice and then it’s up to me and [bassist] David [Ellefson] and [guitarist]Kiko [Loureiro] to finish.”



So far, Megadeth have composed “nine crushing songs”, with Mustaine revealing a few working titles — “The Dogs of Chernobyl”, “Faster Than Anything Else”, and “Rattlehead, Part Two”. He said he’s still deciding on how many “early offerings” to release, but that members of Megadeth’s management unanimously agreed on three tracks to feature.

One of the working tracks for the new album is a ballad sung by bassist and founding member David Ellefson. The apparently personal track directly references Ellefson’s relationship with Mustaine and Megadeth — an idea encouraged by Mustaine himself.

“I said to him, ‘What was the biggest song that Kiss ever had?’” Mustaine said. “He goes, ‘Beth.’ I said, ‘Yeah, we should write a song like ‘Beth,’ where it’s a ballad and it’s just you singing it. I think you should write a song about what it’s like being in Megadeth with me, because I read all your lyrics, and I know that your lyrics are aimed at me. You’re upset. So why don’t you write about it?’”

Loureiro and Verbeuren have also both contributed “some monstrous f**king tracks” for the new album, according to Mustaine. The band’s label is requesting at least 11 songs, plus bonus tracks for specific retailers and markets.

Megadeth begin their European tour with Five Finger Death Punch on January 20th. Tickets are available here.