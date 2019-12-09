Silver Jews members team up for David Berman tribute show in NYC

David Berman

David Berman passed away over the summer at the age of 52. Now, a number of his former bandmates in Silver Jews are coming together for a special tribute show in honor of the late musician.

As BrooklynVegan points out, the concert takes at Brooklyn’s Union Pool venue on January 4th, what would have been Berman’s 53rd birthday.



Officially dubbed “DCBday”, it will feature a lineup of The Blue Arrangements, The Wild Kindness, Peer in the Punklight, and Birds of Virginia. These bands consist of various Silver Jews members, such as Steve West (also of Pavement) and Matt Hunter. Berman’s fellow Purple Mountains bandmate Kyle Forester (also of Woods) is also part of the evening’s bill.

Additionally, Titus Andronicus frontman Patrick Stickles is set to appear, along with Hallelujah the Hills. Comedian and musician Chris Crofton has been tapped to MC the entire event. More guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

Berman took his own life in August. His passing came just as Purple Mountains were about to head out on tour in support of their acclaimed debut album, a self-titled release Consequence of Sound called a “melancholy masterpiece.” The full-length was Berman’s first since Silver Jews disbanded in 2009.

Since the summer, artists such as First Aid Kit and members of Animal Collective have paid homage to Berman with their own covers.

Tickets for the Berman tribute show are on sale now on Eventbrite. Proceeds will go toward Musicares and the local chapter of The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.