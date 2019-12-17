David Lee Roth opening for KISS on 2020 North American tour: Report

KISS, photo by Kevin RC Wilson / David Lee Roth, photo by Philip Cosores

It looks like KISS will be joined by a big-time opening act when they embark on the 2020 North American leg of their “End of the Road World Tour”. None other than Van Halen singer David Lee Roth appears to be providing support on the extensive outing.

The 2020 shows are being called the “last legs” of KISS’ farewell tour. As previously reported, the North American dates kick off February 1st in Manchester, New Hampshire, and continue all the way through an October 2nd show in Fort Worth, Texas. The stateside dates are comprised of two legs, with jaunts in South America and Europe taking place in between.



While not formerly announced, David Lee Roth’s name appears in new ticket advertising for the KISS shows, as reported by podcast host Mitch Lafon, a very reliable source in the hard rock and metal universe. Lafon came upon the graphic while searching the Live Nation app:

Hmmm… if you open the Live Nation app and search NEW YORK CITY. This pops up… KISS with Special Guest David Lee Roth. Oh my! @EddieTrunk pic.twitter.com/3PdCqwxOTg — Mitch Lafon (@mitchlafon) December 17, 2019

Lafon later reported that sources were confirming the graphic as legitimate:

Sources are seemingly confirming that this is legitimate and that DAVID LEE ROTH will open the band’s summer US dates. Thanks to Live Nation for the tip pic.twitter.com/1p0VYhcmd7 — Mitch Lafon (@mitchlafon) December 17, 2019

What is not known is the exact dates David Lee Roth will open during the tour. The Van Halen singer is set for a couple of residencies in Las Vegas in January and March, but they conveniently don’t interfere with any KISS shows.

(Buy: Tickets to KISS’ Upcoming Shows)

With David Lee Roth saying that he thinks “Van Halen is finished” a couple months ago, this might be the only chance to see Diamond Dave perform the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band’s hits for the foreseeable future.

Stay tuned for a confirmation on which dates David Lee Roth will be joining KISS on tour. In the meantime, check out KISS’ full itinerary, and pick up tickets here.