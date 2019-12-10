Deafheaven, photo by Kevin RC Wilson

It’s been nearly ten years since George Clarke and Kerry McCoy posted an unnamed demo to Bandcamp under the banner of Deafheaven. Now, with their first decade of pitch-black experimentation almost behind them, Deafheaven are ready to celebrate their longevity with the newly announced “10 Years Gone Tour”.

It’s a relentless tour schedule, with 35 dates crammed into a scant six weeks. They’ll be joined at different times by Inter Arma, as well as Greet Death and All Your Sisters. In a statement, vocalist George Clarke explained his connection to those bands, and also suggested that these would be the last US tour dates before Deafheaven emerged with new material.



“Come 2020, it’ll be ten years since we released the Deafheaven demo on Bandcamp. To commemorate this, we’re planning special sets that include songs from all our albums. Joining us will be the great Inter Arma as well as Greet Death and All Your Sisters, two bands we’re excited about from Deathwish Inc. and The Flenser, the labels that supported us early on. We are very much looking forward to this last tour of the States before hibernating to work on new music. See you then.”



Tickets will be available starting Friday the 13th of December through the band’s website. When the shows sell out, look for deals here.

Deafheaven will also be playing at Power Trip’s Evil Beat Festival on January 11th. Check out Deafheaven’s full 2020 tour dates below.

You can reflect on Deafheaven’s epic decade with our lists of the Top 100 Albums, Top 25 Metal Albums, and Top 25 Metal Songs of the 2010s.

Deafheaven “10 Years Gone” 2020 Tour Dates:

03/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

03/21 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

03/23 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

03/24 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

03/25 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

03/26 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *

03/27 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace *

03/29 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall *

03/31 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

04/01 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

04/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere *

04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere *

04/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

04/06 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

04/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater *

04/08 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner *

04/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi*

04/10 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *

04/11 – Nashville, TN @ Exit In *

04/13- Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle Music Hall *

04/14 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

04/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Hell *

04/16 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey +

04/18 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio +

04/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger +

04/20 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda ^

04/22 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^

04/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

04/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room ^

04/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room ^

04/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall ^

04/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall ^

04/30 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom ^

05/01 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^

05/02 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial ^

* = w/ Inter Arma & Greet Death

+ = w/ Greet Death & All Your Sisters

^ = w/ Inter Arma & All Your Sisters