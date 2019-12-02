DevilDriver singer Dez Fafara’s wife given “clean bill of health” after cancer surgery

The Thanksgiving holiday brought some good news for the DevilDriver family. Frontman Dez Fafara’s wife, Anahstasia, has been given a clean bill of health following a successful round of cancer surgery.
In October, Dez revealed Anahstasia’s cancer diagnosis, and announced that DevilDriver were pulling out of Megadeth’s MegaCruise and their fall co-headlining tour with Static-X. Anahstasia began receiving treatment for invasive malignant melanoma, a dangerous type of skin cancer.
A couple days ago, Anahstasia revealed on Instagram that she is cancer-free following her treatments:
“My surgery was successful. A very large deep incision on my leg returned ‘clean margins,’ meaning they removed all the cancer. This gave me and my family the Clean Bill of Health but I must be seen every four months for the rest of my life to have ultra sounds and scans.
My husband took incredible care of me, cooked, cleaned, did all the [household] chores as I remained upstairs and unable to walk … and for this compassion, and he already knows … I love you.”
She also thanked Ink Against Cancer, Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe, and others in the metal world for their support. View both of her Instagram posts below.
DevilDriver are expected to release a two-part album in 2020. Their most recent release is 2018’s Outlaws ‘Til The End, a set of outlaw country songs with a metal vibe.
Part One ☝🏻 Today I want to share with all of you some Amazing News! This may be a long post🤷♀️ Almost two months ago I was diagnosed with Invasive Malignant Melanoma aka Skin Cancer. Most melanoma under the skin grows from left to right and mine was growing DOWN,which was not a good sign. It surely what would have been a much longer time period meaning if we went by the doctors that tried to schedule my appointments months out but my pushy and loving bull of a Husband was not going to let that Cancer just grow in me, so he took matters in his own hands and was extremely involved and had appointments and surgeries scheduled within weeks!! My surgery was successful🌟 A very large deep incision on my leg returned “Clean Margins” meaning they removed all the Cancer! We were awaiting tests from another incision on my lymph nodes which they removed to check if it had spread. I had an amazing surgical team in Doctor MATTHEW Selleck and his partner RN Garret … FYI as they wheeled me into surgery they were blasting Nirvana Lol I knew then I was in very good and capable hands!😁 Next was an intense months long waiting game as they went over with not one but three pathologists to determine why I had a few dark cells in with my lymph nodes that clearly were not melanoma but were of concern. After 3 pathologists and a round table of Oncology doctors reviewed my cells they all determined that indeed fair haired , light eyed people and others sometimes have some dark cells in the lymph nodes nodes and that these were not a concern to them -Just an Anomy.. this gave me and my family the Clean Bill of Health but I must be seen every four months for the rest of my life to have ultra sounds and scans. I wanted to thank everyone who showed myself and my family love and concern. I know there are many dealing with a much worse cases of this deadly disease all over the World, my empathy and heart goes out to all the families enduring, waiting on tests, having surgeries and basically living at hospitals to try and survive. This has been a life changing event for myself, my husband and all of our close family. See following post for Part 2
Part 2 You truly come to find out who cares and who doesn’t and I have had such an out pouring of love from both those I know and many whom I’ve never met and for this I’m grateful. Thank you for all my DM messages. I read every one. My husband took incredible care of me, cooked , cleaned , did all the house hold chores as I remained upstairs and unable to walk (I’m still very shaky and can’t be on my feet for to long I get these crazy zingers ) and for this compassion and he already knows but I love you Bradley and eternally Thankful. My sons Kaleb @kalebfafara and Simon @simonfafara were My Absolute Rocks, going as far as to help build a tiki bar downstairs where I could sit and play vinyl and sing Donna Summer greatest hits (she’s my favorite guilty pleasure but I dare you to put on her greatest hits and not jam!) they Kept me lifted and my Heart Full of Love and Positivity. To Dan Devita at TKO who made me a Fuck Cancer playlist to jam in the tiki bar and I love you for this. Also Thank You to Hilde at Ink Against Cancer @inkagainstcancer for the support. I post this picture above to show you my family as Randy @drandallblythe checked on me daily along with our inner family, all of DevilDriver @nealfingtiemann @michaelspreitzer @fnaustile83 @official_ashes , Coal Chamber @nadjapeulen @mikeycoxofficial @meegsrascon every Oracle Mgmt artist all checked in on me constantly and kept my hopes up, my Mother and father in laws, sister and brother in-laws all for checking on me daily and for this I’m eternally grateful – I’m grateful for LIFE and every day here on Gaia that I can spend with family and friends. Life is precious, friends and family are precious, while your here learn to give, be empathetic, be generous and loving and always Stay Positive! #FuckYouCancer #CancerFree #Sunscreen #InkAgainstCancer #MamaFafara