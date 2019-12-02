DevilDriver singer Dez Fafara’s wife given “clean bill of health” after cancer surgery

Anahstasia and Dez Fafara, via Instagram

The Thanksgiving holiday brought some good news for the DevilDriver family. Frontman Dez Fafara’s wife, Anahstasia, has been given a clean bill of health following a successful round of cancer surgery.

In October, Dez revealed Anahstasia’s cancer diagnosis, and announced that DevilDriver were pulling out of Megadeth’s MegaCruise and their fall co-headlining tour with Static-X. Anahstasia began receiving treatment for invasive malignant melanoma, a dangerous type of skin cancer.



A couple days ago, Anahstasia revealed on Instagram that she is cancer-free following her treatments:

“My surgery was successful. A very large deep incision on my leg returned ‘clean margins,’ meaning they removed all the cancer. This gave me and my family the Clean Bill of Health but I must be seen every four months for the rest of my life to have ultra sounds and scans.

My husband took incredible care of me, cooked, cleaned, did all the [household] chores as I remained upstairs and unable to walk … and for this compassion, and he already knows … I love you.”

She also thanked Ink Against Cancer, Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe, and others in the metal world for their support. View both of her Instagram posts below.

DevilDriver are expected to release a two-part album in 2020. Their most recent release is 2018’s Outlaws ‘Til The End, a set of outlaw country songs with a metal vibe.