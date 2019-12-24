Dimebash 2020 to feature Dave Grohl and more

Dimebag / Dave Grohl, photo by Nathan Dainty

The annual Dimebash all-star jam will take place next month at The Observatory Orange County in Santa Ana, California, celebrating the life of late Pantera legend Dimebag Darrell. A full lineup of musicians will be announced in early January, but it is known that Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl will be on hand to perform and host an after-party barbecue.

Earlier this month marked the 15th anniversary of the tragic death of Dimebag, who was slain onstage December 8th, 2004, by a crazed gunman while performing with his band Damageplan.



Dimebag’s longtime girlfriend, Rita Haney, who organizes each year’s Dimebash, stated the following about the upcoming gathering:

“This year will mark the 15 year anniversary since Darrell was taken from us… even more of a reason to come together with friends and chosen family to honor the man that brought so much love and laughter to our lives… not to mention some pretty sick tuneage!!! If you’ve never experienced ‘the room’ at Dimebash, it’s something you can’t describe — the love, the unity, the smiles, the magic. It’s a special kind of vibe you have to check out at least once for yourself. Then you’ll almost know what it’s like to have Dime physically in the room.”

The 2019 edition of Dimebash featured Grohl, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Anthrax’s Scott Ian and Charlie Benante, Pantera’s Rex Brown, former Slayer and current Misfits drummer Dave Lombardo, and more taking part in an all-star jam.

Like he did during the previous celebration, Grohl will serve as pitmaster during his BackBeat BBQ after-party for artists and VIP guests.

SiriusXM radio host Jose Mangin will host the event, while musical acts The Heavy Metal Honky-Tonk Duo and WhiskeyDick will warm up the attendees before the all-star jam. Tickets and VIP passes are currently available at DimebagDarrell.com. Proceeds from Dimebash will benefit music education and animal rescues.