Dirty Projectors unveil surprise live album Sing the Melody: Stream

Dirty Projectors, photo by Ebru Yildiz

Surprise! Dirty Projectors have unveiled a new live in-studio album called Sing the Melody. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The eight-track live LP was recorded in fall 2018 at New York City’s Power Station Studios. The album follows last year’s Lamp Lit Prose, and arrives today as part of the group’s label Domino Records’ “Domino Documents” series. Physical copies in the form of CD and vinyl are also available to purchase.



Paired with the new release is a live video for “FourFiveSeconds” and “Knotty Pine”, comprised of a tapestry of archival footage shot by photographer Ebru Yildiz, and edited by Clayton McCracken. The first track is a cover of the 2015 powerhouse pop tune from Rihanna, Paul McCartney, and Kanye West for which Longstreth wrote the bridge, while the second is a tune the frontman co-wrote with David Byrne that appeared on the Dessner brother-curated benefit album Dark was the Night.

Sing the Melody Artwork:

Sing the Melody Tracklist:

01. Right Now

02. What Is the Time

03. That’s A Lifestyle

04. I Feel Energy

05. Cool Your Heart

06. FourFiveSeconds

07. Knotty Pine

08. Break-Thru