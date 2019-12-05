Mulan (Disney)

Never one to miss a beat, Disney is keeping their live-action game strong in 2020. Today, the Mouse House has shared a full trailer for their forthcoming reimagining of Mulan, and we’re not gonna lie, this is looking like their smartest live-action outing yet.

Expanding upon this past summer’s teaser trailer, this new look alludes to the depth this remake will offer. Director Niki Caro isn’t kidding around, and the scope and severity of this film appears to be quite a juxtaposition to, say, eh, this year’s Aladdin.



If anything, it’s proof that these remakes might be worth a damn, that they might have an identity besides serving as a shot-for-shot remake, which is essentially what this past summer’s The Lion King boiled down to at the end of the day.

See if you’re as impressed below.

Based on both the original narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan” and the 1998 musical, the film stars Liu Yifei as the titular character, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, Yoson An as Cheng Honghui, Gong Li as Xianniang, and Jet Li as the Emperor.

Mulan hits theaters on March 27th, 2020,