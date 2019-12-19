Disturbed unveil emotional “Hold on to Memories” video, launch interactive video creator for fans

Disturbed's David Draiman with Chester Bennington, from "Hold on to Memories" video

Disturbed have unveiled a music video for their ballad “Hold on to Memories” featuring a concert performance combined with a collage of photos and video of the band through the years. In addition, Disturbed have set up a related interactive video creator for fans.

“Hold on to Memories” is featured on last year’s Evolution album, featuring sentimental lyrics like, “Take the ones you love/ And hold them close because there is little time/ And don’t let it break your heart/ I know it feels hopeless sometimes.”



The music video captures the spirit of the song’s words, showing poignant moments as Disturbed performs the song acoustically in concert, including several fans tearfully singing along in the crowd.

Throughout the video, we also see photos and video footage of the band interacting with fallen rockers such as Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell, Stone Temple Pilots’ Scott Weiland, Pantera’s Dimebag and Vinnie Paul, Avenged Sevenfold’s Jimmy “The Rev” Sullivan, and more.

Along with the video release, Disturbed have set up an interactive video creator that allows fans to upload their own photos, and create a video set to the music of “Hold on to Memories”.

Last year, Disturbed singer David Draiman discussed his memories of Chester Bennington and Vinnie Paul in a video interview with Heavy Consequence. Those clips appear beneath the music video below.

Disturbed were recently announced as co-headliners of the Epicenter festival in North Carolina, and the Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida, both taking place in May. Get tickets here.