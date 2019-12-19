Doctor Sleep to receive three-hour director’s cut

Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros.)

Looking for an extended stay at the Overlook Hotel? Good news for you: Writer and director Mike Flanagan has confirmed that a three-hour director’s cut of his Stephen King adaptation Doctor Sleep is heading to home video in 2020.

Warner Bros. has dated a digital drop of the extended cut for January 21st with the 4K/Blu-ray release to follow on February 4th. For context, the original cut of the film was 152 minutes, meaning this cut will feature 30 minutes of footage none of us have seen.



What the hell does that mean? Who knows. For starters, there’s a ton of material from the novel that didn’t make it into the theatrical release, particularly arcs involving the corollary characters, so it’s possible this cut will expand upon those areas.

Seeing how Flanagan isn’t one to shy too far away from the source material, it’s very likely that’s the case. If so, we could anticipate more time with Danny Torrance at the hospice in New Hampshire and even some more screen time for Abra’s family.

We’ll see in a matter of weeks. You can order your copy of Doctor Sleep here.

In the meantime, revisit our glowing review — it was certainly one of this writer's favorite films of the year