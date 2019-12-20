Donald Glover joins Andrew Yang’s presidential campaign as “creative consultant”

Andrew Yang with Donald Glover

Donald Glover is more than just a member of the Yang Gang, he’s actually joined Andrew Yang’s presidential campaign staff.

According to a press release, Glover has taken on a “creative consultant role” on the campaign and already designed several pieces of campaign merch. Limited edition sweatshirts, hats, and posters created by Glover and signed by Yang were sold at a pop-up store in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday.



“The specialized merchandise embodies the core policies and values of Andrew Yang’s Humanity First platform and future collaborations are expected,” the press release adds.

Glover is not Yang’s first musical endorsement. Last month, the Democratic candidate had Weezer perform during a campaign rally in Des Moines called Yangapalooza!