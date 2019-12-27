Donald Trump responds to Home Alone 2 snub

Macaulay Culkin and Donald Trump in Home Alone 2

The Canadian Broadcast Center has come under fire for recent airings of Home Alone 2 that cut a cameo by Donald Trump. The partisans of the world are all pretending this cameo matters, especially on Twitter, and the greatest Twit of them all is no exception.

On Thursday evening, the President re-tweeted a Tampa Fox affiliate posting about the controversy. “I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!” he wrote, using the occasion to to jab at Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau. Later, he added, “The movie will never be the same! (just kidding).”



According to a statement by the CBC, this was but one of many cuts made for time. Additionally, “These edits were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president.”

As strange as it is that Home Alone 2 should become embroiled in a minuscule international scandal, the political tension has less to do with the movie than its country of broadcast. Trump has been vexed with Canada — and its Prime Minister — since the truncated NATO meeting earlier this month. Trump abruptly withdrew from the conference after a video emerged showing Trudeau gossiping about Trump with President Macron of France and Prime Minister Johnson of the UK.

They aren’t the only ones who don’t like him; Robert de Niro wants to hit Donald Trump in the face with “a bag of shit.” At least Vanilla Ice is a fan — he recently pitched Trump on building his presidential library in a trailer park.

Home Alone fans who weren’t particularly moved by the politics may be delighted or enraged to hear about the pending Home Alone reboot on Disney+. No word on the cameos yet, but it will star Archie Yates from JoJo Rabbit.

