Drake removes “Chair Girl” from “War” music video

Drake

Drake can’t do anything right lately. Shortly after he premiered the music video for his new single “War”, fans complained about the inclusion of Toronto criminal “Chair Girl”. Now, barely 48 hours later, Drake has removed her from the music video. Watch it below.

In the “War” music video, Drake can be seen rapping along to the music in a series of winter shots at Ontario’s Blue Mountain ski resort. Whether snowboarding down slopes, dancing in a cabin, or gathered around a fire, Drake’s got some usual celebrity company. That’s where, in a few shots, “Chair Girl” could be seen.



“Chair Girl”, whose real name is Marcella Zoia, is an infamous 20-year-old Canadian. Back in February, she threw patio furniture off the balcony of a Toronto condo onto the highways below. The entire thing was intentionally caught on video as some type of bored rich person joke. Throwing anything, especially metal furniture, into the middle of the highway is obviously dangerous, as it could potentially kill anyone who drives into it — or smash through their windshield. A warrant was issued for her arrest and she eventually surrendered to the police. Zoia was released on bail, pleaded guilty to mischief causing danger to life, and is facing six months in jail starting next month. Somehow, all of this led her to become a minor Instagram influencer.

After seeing Zoia in the clip, people immediately criticized Drake for giving the criminal more fame. Some believed it was the rapper’s fault for inviting her on set. Others thought the music video’s director, Theo Skudra, played a part in allowing her to be in the video. Regardless of how she ended up there, radio hosts and fans alike demanded an explanation and her removal.

On Christmas, their wishes were heard. Skudra posted an Instagram story saying that “Chair Girl” had been removed. “Certain people we don’t condone,” he wrote. “New version available now. Link in bio.” Drake shared that story on his personal Instagram and captioned it with a chair emoji. See his Tweet and the updated music video below.

In other fun news, Drake is still emotionally scarred from his infamous beef with Pusha T. Perhaps that’s unsurprising, though. When a public fight backfires beautifully like that, much to his own chagrin, it makes sense why it would continue to haunt him on and off the stage.

With the new year quickly approaching, Drake is gearing up for a new set of live performances. Grab tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.