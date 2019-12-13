Dua Lipa shares the tile track off her new album Future Nostalgia: Stream

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is set to return with her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, next year. While a firm release date has yet to be revealed, the pop star has today dropped the effort’s title track.

“Future Nostalgia” continues the futuristic disco party that was started on the LP’s lead single, “Don’t Start Now”. With a grinding beat behind her, Dua Lipa sings of her power as “a female Alpha.” “You can’t get with this if you ain’t built for this/ I can’t build you up if you ain’t tough enough,” goes the bridge. “I can’t teach a man how to wear his pants.”



Speaking of the song in a press release, Dua Lipa said,

“‘Future Nostalgia’ is my album title track and is a little something to tide you over till the New Year. I wrote this one with Jeff Bhasker and Coffee one afternoon in LA. It’s all playful and fun and not taking ourselves too seriously but we loved it so much we wanted to share it with you.”

(Read: The Top 25 Pop Albums of the 2010s)

Take a listen below.

Future Nostalgia follows Dua Lipa’s self-titled debut from 2017. Though we still don’t know when we’ll hear the full album, we can bet the singer will be performing the new music live on her upcoming tour. Get tickets to all her dates here.