Dua Lipa announces new album Future Nostalgia, 2020 tour dates

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa has announced the title of her upcoming sophomore album, Future Nostalgia. The full-lenghth follows her self-titled debut, which helped launch her to international stardom in 2017.

Neither a firm release date nor a tracklist have been revealed, though lead single “Don’t Start Now” dropped last month. The track hinted at a future disco vibe for Lipa’s new direction, something she confirmed in a press release. In a statement, Dua Lipa said she wanted to “break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favorite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine.” Artists like Gwen Stefani, Madonna, Blondie, and OutKast served as reference points.



She continued,

“Because of the time that I’d spent on the road touring with my band I wanted Future Nostalgia to have a lot more of a live element, but mixed together with modern electronic production. My sound has naturally matured a bit as I’ve grown up but I wanted to keep the same pop sensibility as I had on the first record. I remember that I was on my way to a radio show in Las Vegas thinking about the direction for this new record and I realized that what I wanted to make was something that felt nostalgic but had something fresh and futuristic about it too.”

In addition to the album title, Dua Lipa has revealed a fresh round of 2020 European tour dates. The new shows kick off April 26th in Madrid, while further stops include Paris, Stockholm, Berlin, Oslo, and Vienna. There’s also a long stretch of UK and Ireland dates, so find the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6th at 9:00 a.m. local time, and you can find tickets to all her upcoming gigs here.

Dua Lipa 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

12/04 – Nagoya, JP @ MNET Asian music Awards

02/29 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Party

04/26 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Centre

04/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

04/30 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

05/02 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportspaleis

05/04 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena

05/05 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

05/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

05/12 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

05/13 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

05/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

05/17 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

05/19 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

05/20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

05/26 – London, UK @ The O2

05/27 – London, UK @ The O2

06/01 – Manchester, UK @ Arena

06/04 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

06/07 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

06/10 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena

06/13 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

06/15 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

06/18 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

06/19 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

Revisit the “Don’t Start Now” video below.