Dua Lipa breaks out an orchestral version of “Don’t Start Now” on Fallon: Watch

Dua Lipa on Fallon

Dua Lipa stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night for an interview. But that’s not all; she returned on Thursday night, this time to perform her new single, “Don’t Start Now”, with several orchestral string players in tow. Watch replays of both moments below.

“Don’t Start Now” is the lead single from Future Nostalgia, her upcoming sophomore album due out next year. Last night, Dua Lipa gave it a glamorous moment on live TV, pulling all the stops to bring it to life. With five back-up vocalists, a prominent funk bass line, and a group of string players, she turned the pop song into an orchestral funk groove. Dua Lipa herself seemed completely at home, busting out moves and dancing so carefree that she gave the aura of someone who plays on late night shows weekly. See for yourself below.



During her Wednesday night interview, Dua Lipa was in full charm mode. She reminisced with Fallon about the first time she performed on his show back in 2016. Then the two segued into her hip-hop fandom and the first concerts she ever attended: Wu-Tang Clan and 50 Cent. While those are shows worth going to in general, it was a big deal for her because she grew up in Kosovo — a state few artists visit, nevermind perform in — and was waiting to attend a concert in her homeland for years.

(Read: The Top 25 Pop Albums of the 2010s)

“I wish when I was living in Kosovo I had the opportunity to see some of my favorite artists like P!nk or Nelly Furtado,” she said. “No one really came to Kosovo, so now we decided to start a festival called the Sunny Hill Festival.” It’s a heartwarming way to give back to her home, and something she gets visibly excited about for good reason. Watch her beam talking about it all below.

In addition to performing at that festival, Dua Lipa will be hitting the road in support of Future Nostalgia next spring. Peep her full list of tour dates and then snag tickets to any of her upcoming concerts here.