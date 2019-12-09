Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien announces first-ever solo tour dates

Ed O'Brien, photo by Eliot Lee Hazel

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien will hit the road early next year in support of his upcoming debut solo album.

Marking his first-ever solo tour dates, O’Brien will play four intimate shows in the US in early February. The schedule includes stops in Toronto, Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles.



Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, December 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

These dates will serve as prelude to a full scale tour scheduled for 2020, according to a press release. O’Brien’s live band will be comprised of Hinako Omori, Ross Chapman, Dishan Abrahams, and Alvin Ford, Jr.

The as-yet-untitled LP is due out in 2020 and features contributions from O’Brien’s Radiohead bandmate Colin Greenwood, Laura Marling, Portishead’s Adrian Utley, and more. Below, revisit the recently unveiled first single, “Brasil”.

In related news, O’Brien’s Radiohead bandmate Thom Yorke will also be touring the US in 2020. You can get tickets to his upcoming shows here.

Ed O’Brien 2020 Tour Dates:

02/07 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

02/08 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

02/10 – New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rouge

02/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever