Eric Nam to bring his “Before We Begin World Tour” to North America in 2020

Eric Nam, photo by CJ ENM

Eric Nam has extended his “Before We Begin World Tour” to include a new round of 2020 North American tour dates.

Spanning the months of February and March, the 24-show trek features stops in San Diego, Austin, Nashville, Orlando, and Atlanta. The K-pop star and TV host is also expected to perform in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago Toronto, Vancouver, and Los Angeles. Additionally, Nam will play in Atlanta, where he was originally born and raised.



These new North American dates mark the musician’s first in nearly two years. They come in support of his first-ever English album, Before We Begin, which dropped just last month.

Check out Nam’s complete tour itinerary below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 6th at 10 a.m. local time and will be available for purchase here.

Eric Nam 2020 Tour Dates:

01/09 – Taipei, TW @ Nuzone

01/10 – Manila, PH @ New Frontier Theatre

01/11 – Singapore, SG @ The Pavilion

01/13 – Jakarta, ID @ Soehanna Hall

01/15 – Bangkok, TH @ Live RCA

02/01 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

02/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

02/05 – Dallas, TX @ Granda Theater

02/07 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

02/08 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

02/10 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

02/12 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

02/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

02/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

02/16 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

02/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

02/21 – Boston, MA @ Royale

02/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

02/25 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

02/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe

02/28 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

02/29 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

03/03 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Ballroom

03/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

03/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

03/07 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

03/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

03/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

Revisit a pair of Before We Begin singles: