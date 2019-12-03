Eric Nam to bring his “Before We Begin World Tour” to North America in 2020

Eric Nam has extended his “Before We Begin World Tour” to include a new round of 2020 North American tour dates.
Spanning the months of February and March, the 24-show trek features stops in San Diego, Austin, Nashville, Orlando, and Atlanta. The K-pop star and TV host is also expected to perform in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago Toronto, Vancouver, and Los Angeles. Additionally, Nam will play in Atlanta, where he was originally born and raised.
These new North American dates mark the musician’s first in nearly two years. They come in support of his first-ever English album, Before We Begin, which dropped just last month.
Check out Nam’s complete tour itinerary below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 6th at 10 a.m. local time and will be available for purchase here.
Eric Nam 2020 Tour Dates:
01/09 – Taipei, TW @ Nuzone
01/10 – Manila, PH @ New Frontier Theatre
01/11 – Singapore, SG @ The Pavilion
01/13 – Jakarta, ID @ Soehanna Hall
01/15 – Bangkok, TH @ Live RCA
02/01 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
02/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
02/05 – Dallas, TX @ Granda Theater
02/07 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
02/08 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
02/10 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
02/12 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
02/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
02/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
02/16 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
02/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
02/21 – Boston, MA @ Royale
02/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
02/24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
02/25 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
02/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe
02/28 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
02/29 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
03/03 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Ballroom
03/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
03/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
03/07 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
03/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
03/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
Revisit a pair of Before We Begin singles: