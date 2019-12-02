Faith No More, photo by Jimmy Hubbard

Faith No More have confirmed their first live shows in four years.

The Mike Patton-led outfit will appear at a trio of European festivals next summer, including the Sunstroke Festival in Punchestown, Ireland (June 13th); Hellfest in Clisson, France (June 20th); and Tons of Rock in Oslo, Norway (June 26th). According to a press release, more European festival appearances will be announced shortly. You can get tickets here.



Update: Faith No More have expanded the upcoming tour with five UK headlining dates. Additionally, the band is confirmed to play Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival and Helsinki’s Tuska Metal Festival.

The upcoming jaunt marks Faith No More’s first live shows since 2016, when they played a pair of reunion concerts with original singer Chuck Mosley. They last played Europe in 2015 as part of their supporting tour behind their latest album, Sol Invictus. In a statement, the band quips, “Five years, four colonoscopies, two root canals and a handful of prostate exams tell us that it’s time to carpe diem our asses back to Europe asap.”

Prior to reconvening with Faith No More, Patton will reunite with his other seminal outfit, Mr. Bungle, for their first shows in nearly two decades.

Faith No More 2020 Tour Dates:

06/10 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

06/11 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

06/13 – Punchestown, IE @ Sunstroke Festival

06/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Academy

06/16 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/20 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

06/26 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock

06/28 – Helsinki, FI @ Tuska Metal Festival

07/11 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

Recently, Patton appeared on This Must Be the Gig to discuss Faith No More, Mr. Bungle, his latest collaborative project with French composer Jean-Claude Vannier, and much more. Revisit the full episode below.

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS