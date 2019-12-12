FINNEAS performs “I Lost a Friend”, “I Don’t Miss You at All” on Kimmel: Watch

FINNEAS

FINNEAS is no stranger to a televised performance. He’s been on Ellen, burned down the AMAs, and even helped open Saturday Night Live’s 45th season. The only thing is, he’s always been playing behind his sister/collaborator Billie Eilish for these appearances. On Wednesday night, he finally got to stand on his own with a performance on Kimmel.

The 22-year-old delivered a pair of tracks off his debut Blood Harmony EP, “I Lost a Friend” and “I Don’t Miss You at All”. For the former, FINNEAS largely kept himself behind his piano to sing the electropop ballad, standing only for the final fervent verse. As for “I Don’t Miss You at All”, which is something like a bright version of an Eilish track, he showcased his sturdy vocals as he stumble-danced across the stage.



(Read: Top 50 Songs of 2019)

Watch both performances below. Both FINNEAS and Eilish will appear at next summer’s NOS Alive, Hangout, and Mad Cool festivals, and you can find tickets to all his upcoming shows here.