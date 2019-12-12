First Aid Kit and Maja Francis pay tribute to Roxette with “It Must Have Been Love” cover: Watch

First Aid Kit and Maja Francis, photo via YouTube

A few days ago, Roxette’s Marie Fredriksson passed away after a long battle with brain cancer. Today, fellow Swedes First Aid Kit and singer Maja Francis joined together to honor her memory by performing Roxette’s enduring 1986 hit “It Must Have Been Love”. Watch the cover below.

The live video features First Aid Kit’s Johanna Söderberg taking the vocal lead. Over simple acoustic strums, she moved flawlessly through the verses, leaning into the choruses with thick shouted harmony compliments of her sister, Klara, and Francis. In their hands, the song remained sparse and simple, highlighting the singers’ powerful voices and the sturdy lyrical bones of the classic tune itself.



Watch First Aid Kit’s full performance of “It Must Have Been Love” below.

It’s not the first tribute First Aid Kit’s given to musicians who’ve passed. To honor the late David Berman, the duo recently covered the Silver Jews’ tune “Random Rules” and shared the original tune “Strange Beauty”.

The group’s last full-length LP, Ruins, came out last year, along with the EPTender Offerings.