Five Finger Death Punch, photo by Stephen Jensen

Five Finger Death Punch have announced a new album, titled F8, and have unleashed its first single, “Inside Out”. In addition, the band has unveiled dates for a headlining spring US arena tour.

F8 arrives February 28th, continuing FFDP’s pattern of churning out albums in a relatively quick manner. The band’s last effort, And Just for None, was released in May 2018. As the title suggests, the new LP will mark Five Finger Death Punch’s eighth album overall.



“We had an extremely successful, yet tumultuous couple of years as a band,” said guitarist Zoltan Bathory of the new album. “We didn’t just weather the storm but came out on the other side better than ever. It was a focused sober group recording, our most important album to date and without a question it shows. This album represents rebirth, progression, transcendence both personally and musically.”

Singer Ivan Moody added, “This record to me is ‘absolution’ — everything I’ve done in my life has led up to this moment.”

As mentioned, the album news is accompanied by the release of the first single, “Inside Out”. A lyric video for the track can be seen below, while F8 is available for preorder.

Five Finger Death Punch will support F8 with a newly announced spring tour featuring support from Papa Roach, I Prevail, and Ice Nine Kills. The outing kicks off April 8th in Sunrise, Florida, and runs through a May 20th show in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Prior to the spring outing, FFDP will finish up their current 2019 North American tour on December 15th in Des Moines, Iowa, and then embark on a European tour with Megadeth in January. See their full itinerary below, and pick up tickets here.

F8 Artwork:

F8 Tracklist:

01. F8

02. Inside Out

03. Full Circle

04. Living the Dream

05. A Little Bit Off

06. Bottom of the Top

07. To Be Alone

08. Mother May I (Tic Toc)

09. Darkness Settles In

10. This Is War

11. Leave It All Behind

12. Scar Tissue

13. Brighter Side of Grey

14. Making Monsters (Bonus Track)

15. Death Punch Therapy (Bonus Track)

16. Inside Out (Radio Edit) (Bonus Track)

Five Finger Death Punch 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

12/02 – Norfolk, VA @ Ted Constant Convocation Center *

12/03 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center *

12/05 – Toledo, OH @ The Huntington Arena *

12/06 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena *

12/08 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center *

12/09 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum *

12/11 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center *

12/12 – Duluth, MN @ Amsoil Arena *

12/14 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center *

12/15 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena *

01/14 – Kiev, UA @ Palace of Sports

01/16 – Moscow, RU @ Adrenaline Stadium

01/18 – St. Petersburg, RU @ A2

01/20 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwell Arena ^

01/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Hovet ^

01/23 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ^

01/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena ^

01/26 – Amsterdam, HL @ AFAS Live ^

01/28 – Paris, FR @ Zenith ^

01/30 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Arena ^

01/31 – London, UK @ Wembley Arena ^

02/03 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling Halle ^

02/04 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle ^

02/06 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle ^

02/08 – Oberhausen, DE @ Koenig-Pilsener Arena ^

02/09 – Stuttgart, DE @ Schleyerhalle ^

02/10 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle ^

02/12 – Warsaw, Poland @ Torwar ^

02/14 – Prague, CZ @ Tipsport Arena ^

02/16 – Milan, IT @ Alcatrazz ^

02/17 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion ^

02/19 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle ^

02/20 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Sportarena ^

04/08 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center #

04/10 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center #

04/11 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater #

04/13 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center #

04/14 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena #

04/16 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #

04/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena #

04/19 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena #

04/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum #

04/23 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome #

04/25 – Portland, OR @ Veteran Memorial Coliseum #

04/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

04/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center #

05/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena #

05/05 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center #

05/06 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

05/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center #

05/12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

05/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Center #

05/15 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion #

05/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

05/19 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena #

05/20 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center #

* = w/ Three Days Grace and Fire From the Gods

^ = w/ Megadeth and Bad Wolves

# = w/ Papa Roach, I Prevail, and Ice Nine Kills