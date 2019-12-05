Flatbush Zombies team up with Tech N9ne for “Monica”: Stream

Flatbush Zombies

Flatbush Zombies have teamed up with Tech N9ne for a new song called “Monica”. To accompany the release, they’ve shared a music video for the track as well. Stream the clip below.

This is the first new music we’ve heard from Flatbush Zombies since they released a slew of singles in 2018, including “New World Order” and “Headstone”, as well as their 3001: A Laced Odyssey studio follow-up Vacation in Hell. It’s also the first time they’ve collaborated with Tech N9ne, and they do so like pros.



“Monica” may ride a mellow hook fit for a psych rock ballad, but the all four rappers go hard from the song’s opening verse on through to its end. Tech N9ne bursts into the song in time for the chorus and, later, his own verse, giving his aggressive loud flow a run for its money alongside each member’s differing cadence. It’s Flatbush Zombies who stay on top, though, as they cut in and out of one another the way only three friends who’ve known each other for a long time can.

In the video, directed by Noah Porter, Flatbush Zombies walk around the city at night while a spotlight follows them. Later, in an orange room, they rap their verses directly into the lens while birds fly around them. It’s low-key but direct and hard to look away from. Maybe it’s because the entire thing was shot on 16mm film around Los Angeles. Watch it below.

Earlier this year, Flatbush Zombies gave it their all in rap collective Beast Coast alongside Pro Era and The Underachievers. The supergroup’s debut album, Escape From New York, dropped back in May.

Flatbush Zombies still have a handful of tour dates left this year as well as music festival performances in 2020 at Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, and more. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.