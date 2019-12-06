Freddie Gibbs and Madlib perform Bandana tracks for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert: Watch

Madlib and Freddie Gibbs hug it out during NPR's Tiny Desk Concert

This past July saw Freddie Gibbs and Madlib reunite on the excellent Bandana. Their chemistry is palpable throughout every bar and beat on the “knockout record”, but on their newly revealed Tiny Desk Concert, the rapper and veteran producer proved the collaborative magic also lives outside of the studio.

As part of NPR’s long-running series, MadGibbs threw down a sweaty and stellar set comprised of four songs off Bandana: “Education”, “Gat Damn”, “Soul Right”, and “Freestyle Shit”. The duo was accompanied by New York funk and soul outfit El Michels Affair and pianist Marco Benevento. Gibbs and Madlib closed their 12-minute performance by sharing a warm hug.



Replay the full Tiny Desk Concert below. Gibbs recently wrapped up his “Album of the Year Tour” supporting Bandana, but he still has a show or two in the coming weeks. Find your concert tickets here.