Friday the 13th Vinyl Giveaway

It’s Friday the 13th in December, and while Camp Crystal Lake remains closed until next summer, that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate the holiday. In honor of Jason Voorhees’ big day, we’ve partnered up with Waxwork Records for a wintry campfire treat.

We’re giving away not one, not two, not five even, but six of Harry Manfredini’s scores to the legendary series. More specifically, 1980’s Friday the 13th, 1981’s Friday the 13th Part 2, 1982’s Friday the 13th Part III, 1984’s Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, 1985’s Friday the 13th: A New Beginning, and 1986’s Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives.



This knapsack features a range of original artwork, liner notes, and multi-color vinyl. It’s a wild collection that would stop even Jason in his tracks, which says a lot given all the mommy issues Ginny had to conjure up to get such a reaction from the guy.

Think you’ve got what it takes? Enter below to win, but hey, not so fast Tommy Jarvis. We’ve got some tasks for you to complete. You know, like recording yourself dancing a la Crispin Glover, so we can share it to our millions of followers. Just kidding.

If you don’t see the widget below, click here to enter.

Below, can also stream our recent interview with Waxwork co-founder Kevin Bergeron, who discussed his favorite horror movies, offered some context on a few of the company’s biggest releases, and teased what’s to come in 2020.