Georgia Maq of Camp Cope surprise releases debut solo album Pleaser: Stream

Georgia Maq, the lead singer and guitarist of Camp Cope, has surprise released her debut solo album. The record is called Pleaser and it’s available now through Run For Cover Records. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Pleaser is a self-described pop album with “all the glamour of the real thing and little of the unsettling capitalist intent.” Maq tapped experimental synthpop artist Katie Dey to co-produce the record, though she still had a hand in directing the overall sound herself.



In an interview with Fader, Maq detailed her influences and aspirations for the album. “The drum sound in ‘Pleaser’ is very Charli XCX,” she said. “I wanted it to sound like Paul Westerberg wrote a pop album with Robyn. Me and Katie [Dey] would be listening to lots of Carly Rae Jepsen and Robyn as reference points. She showed me a lot about how you can make something sound powerful.”

You can hear the difference between Maq’s solo material and Camp Cope right away. The former is full of love and electronic explosions — only one song, opener “Away From Love”, includes a guitar — while the latter thrives on emphatic punk-leaning indie rock. It’s a welcome change of pace from an already admired and determined musician.

Pre-orders for Pleaser on vinyl are available to order. Stream the album in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Pleaser Artwork:

Pleaser Tracklist:

01. Away From Love

02. Driving Blind

03. Pleaser

04. Like I Do

05. Like A Shadow

06. Easy to Love

07. You’ll Be Singing My Name

08. Big Embarrassing Heart

